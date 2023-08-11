On Sunday July 16, John Donald O'Shea wrote in the Quad-City Times, Thomas Jefferson believed our "rights were God given." I am sure Jefferson's slaves were elated that their master's rights were God given. Question number one: Why didn't God's given rights not happen until the time of Jefferson? If anything, religion is restrictive.

We have the Ten Commandments. The Bible does no favors for women. Even today some churches in the United States will not allow women pastors. Before the Civil War, the South used the Bible to defend slavery.

The second question is why didn't everyone have their God given rights from the beginning? How long before indentured servants, slaves, Native Americans and women get their God given rights? As for me, maybe when women got the birth control pill. When I was in college, women were confined to separate dorms with curfew hours.

The third question is, do Jefferson's God given rights extend to the LGBTQ+ community?

The final question, are our rights truly God given?

Terry Sullivan

Davenport