I spent part of March 3 and most of March 4 listening to the speakers at the Conservative Action Political Conference. What I gleaned from the speakers and attendees was a lukewarm response to aiding Ukraine. If you will, an American-first bias and general negative attitude to foreign nations minus one glaring exception.

So, my question to these reactionary Republicans (they are not conservatives) is: Are you willing to risk WW III and nuclear warfare in defense of Israel if Israel is attacked? If one nation can attack Ukraine, why not Israel?