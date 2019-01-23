What was Donald Trump’s call to the American people all through his campaign? After 30 days of government shutdown, are we great again?
He has a revolving door at the White House. He had said while he was campaigning that his brain was so great that he could size up a person in five minutes. What happened to all of his appointments that he said were so good? Most of them are gone, and he has made more appointments. And if they do not totally agree with his thoughts, he will let them go. He has never served in the armed forces, he was a five-time draft dodger. Yet with his great brain, he knows more than the generals and admirals will ever know .
America has always been great -- until he came along. Now we are more divided than ever.
He has shut down the government because of his over-blown ego. He says: I know better than anyone. I do not have to listen to all the experts, they don't know what they are talking about.
We have had enough of the fake news from the expert.
Ralph Bennett
Davenport