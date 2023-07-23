The Earth has always been and will continue having cooling and warming periods. When they said the Earth is warming, it all depends on when they start measuring; so you can say it's warming or cooling depending on when you start measuring. We're told the biggest threat facing the earth is the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere from man.

Our atmosphere is made up of 99.6% of Nitrogen, Oxygen, and Argon and only .04% of carbon dioxide and 97% of that .04% is natural and not man made. With only .04% of carbon dioxide and only 3% of that is man-made we are to believe we are causing global warming, not mentioning the other 97% that comes from nature. Plants and trees take in CO2 and give of oxygen so why aren't they planting more trees? Because it's a complete fraud.

They want us to be carbon neutral by 2050 at a cost of $50 trillion, which they fail to mention or how much that would make the temperature fall. A national debt of 32 trillion and only 27 years to get Carbon Neutral, where is the $2 trillion a year coming from?

The Earth's population is always mentioned saying more people means more greenhouse gases, but not a word that the 8,030,610,000 people were born to a woman and zero people born to men or we all need to buy electric cars even though never having capacity to charge all of them.

Don Erbst Sr.

Davenport