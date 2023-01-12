Letter: Are you a partisan outlet for Democratic viewpoints?

Are you a partisan outlet for Dems’ viewpoints?

I couldn’t help but notice that the Tuesday, Jan. 10, edition of the Quad City Times did not contain anything about the breaking news that secret documents were found in President Biden’s old office.

Even CNN reported on this story that was discovered in November prior to the midterm elections. I remember the great amount of reporting that you did when President Trump’s home was raided and similar documents were found. It is my hope that you will treat this breach of security with the same attention and detail that you reported the Trump story. Are you a news organization or a biased partisan outlet for Democratic viewpoints?

Ron Silver

Davenport

Consider where we place our values

Wouldn’t it be nice if the same amount of generosity and attention would be paid to the teacher in Virginia shot and seriously injured by the 6-year-old student as has been given to the athlete Damar Hamlin. Maybe some reflection on where we place our values and priorities?

Pat Broderick

Rock Island