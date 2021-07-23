 Skip to main content
Letter: Are you listening?
Letter: Are you listening?

It was very disturbing to read that the Rock Island County Board is going to do away with the recycling sites in Rock Island, Moline and Milan, and we are told to take our items to Davenport. The excuse for such a dumb idea is not enough funding to continue this important service. Again, lack of funding is a dumb excuse for doing away with an important county service.

If the county would reduce the idiotic 25-member county board there would be enough funding available. I have stated many times that I moved here from Minneapolis (Hennepin County) with far more residents and a five-member, reliable county board. We need to follow the numerous requests by voters to lower the number of the county board to an appropriate (intelligent) number in this county.

Now, the reduction in what we taxpayers pay for this unreasonably-sized county board would help pay for this and other reductions in service we need. Are you listening county board? Unfortunately, they will not.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

