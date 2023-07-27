I respect the right of others to disagree with me. My research as a scholar of rhetoric is anchored to the idea that argument is both a way of knowing and a productive tool for persuasion. As a regular user of Facebook, my posts often result in vigorous arguments from multiple sides of an issue — all conducted, I hope, in a constructive and respectful manner and frequently leading me to change my position.

This is important to me as a teacher who for over 40 years taught a course in argumentation and promoted the concept of “self-risk”— the notion that one must enter an argumentative exchange open to reflection and the possibility of changing their mind. My own positions on academic and political issues articulated on social media as well as in newspaper op-eds reflect this principle.

Nevertheless, when I first joined Facebook, I pledged that anyone who engaged in ad hominem argument (attacks to the person) would be de-friended. This was not a threat. Nor a punishment. So, when I de-friend someone they know why. I tell them: Feel free to say negative things about me and call me names on your own pages. But as a rhetorician committed to conducting argument “con amore” (with love) and a human being expecting people to be respectful, I choose not to be exposed to hurtful and unproductive discourse.

Imagine how wonderful it would be if politicians and ordinary citizens followed this practice.

Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D.

Austin, Texas

