A couple of Fridays ago I took my grandchildren, ages 6 and 4, to Altitudes Trampoline Park. The place was packed to capacity because of all the birthdays being celebrated. About 20 minutes in, I noticed two security persons with guns attached to their hips. This completely unnerved me as I have never noticed armed guards in the facility before, as we have been there multiple times.
I immediately gathered up my grandchildren and removed us out of a potentially dangerous situation.
Once I got outside driving home, I became very angry. What was going on that this company would allow armed guards to circulate with little children having fun? Were they expecting violence? Since these guards were wearing guns I have to assume that they would draw their weapon and fire it. You don't wear a weapon unless you are willing to fire it.
If there is concern about outside guns being brought in by patrons, maybe they should consider a metal detector at the entrance.
Next time I visit Altitudes with my grandchildren I will ask if there are armed guards in the building, and if the answer is yes I will find something else to entertain them.
Virginia Rugenstein
Davenport