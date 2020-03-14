Letter: Article was inaccurate

An article appeared on the front page of the March 11 issue entitled, "Boy Scouts brace for hikes." It was written by Tom Loewy.

I want to begin by pointing out several inaccuracies in the article that indicate to me that Loewy does not understand the Boy Scouts of America or the local Council. First of all, he talks about "Chapters" of Boy Scouts. There are no chapters. National is a "Council" chartered originally by Congress. Each local area is an independently incorporated "Council" in its own state.

I am a volunteer in the Illowa Council and have been for a long time. In addition, all BSA units (packs, troops, crews and posts) are charted to a community organization in a partnership where the organization owns the property of the scout unit and the council provides program resources.

Yes, there was a fee increase this year due primarily to the legal issues which Loewy does report. However, the fee increase was only for adult volunteers, not for the youth we serve. The scout program, and more especially the local council and our chartered partners, strive to provide programs for our youth in the most economical manner possible. Our philosophy is that no youth will be denied program resources through camperships, uniform exchanges, and our fund raising activities.