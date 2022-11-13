 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ashamed to be an Iowan

Kim Reynolds,

I am a nice and conscientious Democrat. I think about others and their feelings and the state of our world all the time. I think about my kids and my grandson. Your commercial, when you said, "Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls."

Your words and your constituents who follow, could not be more hurtful. I am ashamed of being an Iowan more than ever before. God help your kids or grandkids if they don't fit your perfect mold. You do not know the difference from right and wrong, this is for sure.

Jenny Bakeris

Davenport

