Letter: Ask not
Letter: Ask not

I'm wondering how many Democrats remember when Democratic President John Kennedy said, "Ask not your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country?"

Now, it seems that under President Biden's administration, the reverse has been taken. We want free college, free health care, free "I" phones (remember from Obama's stash), open borders, subsidized crop insurance for farmers, subsidized solar panels and wind farms. Free, free, free. When the people who want free outnumber those willing to pay, what then?

Fred Ruedy

Bettendorf

