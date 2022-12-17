Letter: Ask questions while you can

"If you don't read the newspaper you are uninformed. If you do, you're misinformed." Samuel Clemens.

Kudos to Ms. Freeman for her recent article. However, I get the feeling she still succumbs to the left-right "illusion of free choice. As George Carlin famously said, " ....you have no choice. You have owners." They want people to be smart enough to run the "machine", but dumb enough to not ask questions.

This is where we are today. Any person asking the "wrong" questions gets vilified and or "gaslighted" to the next planet or gets on the waiting list to the State "Funny" Farm.

On another note, has anyone noticed that all the city "construction" money concentrates on the bike paths, (while our roads disintegrate), and the elimination of four lane streets with new striping designations?

Could this be the new "Green deal" and the attempt at eliminating fossil fuel cars, while we carry around a diesel generator in trunks of our Tesla and other gas free vehicles?

Think, (while it's still legal) about it.

Tom Keith

Moline