Letter: Asking for a refund

Letters to the editor

Over the last 70 years, I have seen our country turn its back on a product that it actually encouraged in years past.

Tobacco was the most important cash crop in colonial America and continued as such in the south for decades. During World War II, every member of the armed forces were provided free, reduced rate, and unlimited quantities of smoking materials. After the war, catchy jingles, dancing cigarettes, and famous personality endorsements were the largest source of advertising revenue in this country (this newspaper should check with its advertising department).

During the mid-1960s, health concerns led to reports on the dangers of tobacco use. In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed legislation to ban all tobacco ads.

As we continued into the 21st century, the stigma of smoking carried into our workplaces, public areas, and even our homes (yes, I was banned to the outdoors). All of this in response to a legal and highly taxed substance.

I have issues hearing correctly and trouble deciphering some folks, so I’m asking my fellow readers to justify why our government is going to pay for handing out "safe smoking kits" for illegal drugs like meth and heroin (much of which comes across our sorely understaffed southern border) and we’ll receive no tax revenue?

Since Sept. 30, 2021, I have been tobacco free after 55-plus years so I’m thinking of formulating a way of requesting a refund for the thousands of dollars I’ve paid over the years for being legal. Anyone care to join me?

Don Gradin

Eldridge

