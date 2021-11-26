Letter: Asphalt patches

What does the city of Moline have against 17th Street hill, 8th Avenue at the bottom of the hill, and most of the other streets in Moline? Every day on my school bus route, I'm forced to try and navigate the hill. The kids are all screaming in fear, I'm screaming, the bus sounds like it's falling apart from all the vibration, and all I can think about is our new mayor's vision for a better Moline.

I used to take buses around South Korea well before I would become the Ralph Kramden of Moline. I asked the driver why none of the roads were paved and he said Korea is a poor country and can only afford dirt. Is that what it's going to take to get a smooth ride in our city? I think Moline is better than that and should not be who we are as a city.

What if a delegation of Chinese educators took a tour of Allendale to see how education is really done, and then asked to see an American fire station. "Well it just so happens, gentlemen, that our central fire station is right at the bottom of the hill!"

"Why are the hill and street in front of station crumbling?"

"Because, your excellency, Moline is a poor city. All we can afford are asphalt patches. Plus we just got bilked out of $421,000."

Jim Vize

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0