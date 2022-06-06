 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Assault rifles are weapons of war

Although I desperately want a nifty howitzer to put on my balcony, I am not permitted to buy one. Nor can I buy hand grenades, bazookas, tanks, or flamethrowers. Because they are weapons of war, ordinary citizens cannot buy them. Rightly so.

Sen. Grassley's statement (regarding gun control legislation) "... Something more controversial is not thrown into the legislation such as a ban on assault weapons..." is the most asinine remark he has ever made. Assault weapons are weapons of war! Get it?

Thank God, come November, we can elect someone with common sense to represent Iowa.

Karen Brei

Bettendorf

