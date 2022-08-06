 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Assuage the afflicted

Letters logo

Good for the US Senate! I just read that they passed a bill to expand benefits to veterans for health issues related to burn-pit exposure while they were serving the country. In these polarized times, the vote was a commendable 86-11!

Next: Since we are recognizing the damage done to people who were injured serving the country, when do we start calculating how to do right by those who, for 246 years, built the domestic economy into a juggernaut while earning nothing? Their descendants continue to suffer the effects of that "service" in the forms of generational poverty, inadequate funding for addressing their health conditions, and structural deficits of opportunity and assets. Our laws recognize claims for lost wages, loss of companionship, and pain and suffering. Where better to turn next in rectifying past errors than with the legacy of chattel slavery?

Peter Pettit

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t value…

Letter: Vote for good government

Letter: Vote for good government

Good governance is ever difficult and especially so after four years of inept, norm-breaking leadership nurtured by falsehood and disinformati…

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

A nationwide poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that Americans owe 100 million dollars in medical debts. (25% of families owe $5,00…

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

California guarantees free health care for illegal immigrants covering 740,000 people at a cost of $2.7 billion a year. Crime rages on and con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News