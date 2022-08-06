Letter: Assuage the afflicted

Good for the US Senate! I just read that they passed a bill to expand benefits to veterans for health issues related to burn-pit exposure while they were serving the country. In these polarized times, the vote was a commendable 86-11!

Next: Since we are recognizing the damage done to people who were injured serving the country, when do we start calculating how to do right by those who, for 246 years, built the domestic economy into a juggernaut while earning nothing? Their descendants continue to suffer the effects of that "service" in the forms of generational poverty, inadequate funding for addressing their health conditions, and structural deficits of opportunity and assets. Our laws recognize claims for lost wages, loss of companionship, and pain and suffering. Where better to turn next in rectifying past errors than with the legacy of chattel slavery?