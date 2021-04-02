Letter: At a crossroads

For the past four years, I have had a front row seat to witness city government in Moline as I had never seen in the other 14 years I have served as an alderman. The mayor and her allies have cycled through two city administrators and two interim administrators — in four years! Presently, there is no planning director, city planner, land development manager and city engineer. Morale among our employees from top to bottom has never been worse.

The claims in the political ads are laughable. The city's debt went from $88 million to $72 million, but the mayor says she cut our debt in half. The math teacher I live with would be pulling out the red pen on that one.

And now the unseemly ads from this PAC are in the mailbox daily attacking the other candidate because they have little to offer in the wake of the devastation.

This election comes at a crossroads of who we are as a community and what we perceive as values in the elected body. I am supporting Sangeetha Rayapati and the team she has assembled.

Dick Potter

Moline

Potter is the 4th Ward alderman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0