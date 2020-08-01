Letter: Attack trafficking

On Thursday, July 30, the United Nations recognized a World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Human trafficking is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights. Every year thousands of men, women and children fall victim to human traffickers in their own countries and abroad. The Quad Cities is not immune to this crime. Many young people struggling with issues at home, substance abuse, homelessness and other vulnerabilities, fall victim to a trafficker who promises them love and security.

Women make up 49%, and girls 23%, of all victims of human trafficking in the world. We believe in the Quad Cities that percentage is much higher. Victims are forced, defrauded or coerced into trafficking. Even if victims initially offer consent, that consent is rendered meaningless by the actions of the traffickers to exploit them for labor, services or commercial sex.

Attacking Trafficking is a local faith-based organization dedicated to ending human trafficking and to providing hope and healing for survivors. We take this opportunity to remind the Quad Cities community that trafficking is an ongoing problem here. It generates big money and is easily conducted because it is mostly a hidden crime.