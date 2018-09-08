Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson, formerly of Delta Airlines, appears to be on a crusade to eliminate the national network of passenger trains, beginning with the popular Chicago-Los Angeles Southwest Chief, which stops in Galesburg. Instead of working with state and local governments to make needed improvements to the line, as his predecessors have done, Anderson proposes to substitute a bus for an 11-hour segment of the route, effectively killing the train.
Amtrak executives have insisted that the route needs to have Positive Train Control for safety, even though federal law does not require it. Yet the buses, which would operate on two-lane roads for much of their proposed route, would be far less safe than the train. And Amtrak announced that it will continue to run the Downeaster trains between Boston, Massachusetts and Brunswick, Maine, even though that line has no PTC.
As former Amtrak CEO Joe Boardman has written, “Amtrak management is engaged in 'weaponizing' safety to attack more broadly Amtrak’s long-distance network.” Boardman reminds us that “Amtrak provides a cherished public service, with opinion polls repeatedly validating support for its existence and even expansion.”
The senate has amended the transportation funding bill (H.R. 6147) to ensure continued passenger rail operations on long-distance routes. Please urge your U.S. Representative to vote to retain the bipartisan senate language. Losing the Southwest Chief would be a blow to the national transportation system.
Stephen Wylder
Elkhart, Indiana
Editor's note: Wylder is formally from Iowa City.