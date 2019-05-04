Recently, Quad Citians and residents of Clinton donated 2,300 bras and $475 to Free The Girls, an international organization that exists to help girls and women who are survivors of sex trafficking in Mozambique, Costa Rica, and Guatemala provide a living for themselves and their families.
Each bra donated directly helps a woman freed from trafficking establish her own business in the developing world. Free the Girls is amazed at the generosity of the citizens of the Quad-Cities and Clinton. The drive was conducted by Attacking Trafficking, Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, and the Clinton Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
We are grateful to the following collection sites for donating space for collecting the bras: Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, SIS International, Scott Community College Library, Clinton Public Library, Clinton Community College, 392 Café in Clinton, the Clinton YWCA, Braking Traffick, Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Scott Community College Urban Campus, Scott County Library in Eldridge, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, the Diocese of Davenport and South Park Presbyterian Church.
Jane Campagna, treasurer
Attacking Trafficking
Davenport