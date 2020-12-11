Letter: Attempted theft

After a recount requested by the Rita Hart campaign yielded the same outcome as the initial county-by-county canvass, Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks winning the race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Hart is now skipping her available option under Iowa law that allows her to challenge this election to a panel of unbiased Iowa judges in favor of a partisan political process in Washington, D.C.

This blatant attempt to disenfranchise the Iowa voters who participated in the recent election process is an insult to all Iowans. Rita Hart is afraid to take her challenge to Iowa courts because she has no legal argument that she received more votes than Dr. Miller-Meeks. She is turning to Nancy Pelosi to hand her this election via a political process, rather than accepting the results of Iowa voters.

Iowa voters elected Dr. Miller-Meeks. Iowa law allows Hart to challenge the outcome in Iowa courts in front of Iowa judges who also are in office due to Iowa voters. Iowa congressional representatives should be decided by Iowans, whether they be voters or judges, not by Nancy Pelosi.

To all Iowans who are outraged by this political power grab by Rita Hart, I encourage you to speak up and call this for what it is — an attempt to steal an election already decided by Iowans.