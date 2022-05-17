 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Attend hearing on apartments

The Bettendorf City Council is holding a public hearing on whether to re-zone 1200 Devil’s Glen to allow for 114 apartment units and 12 townhouses. This property is located across from the Devil’s Glen Park entrance and overlooks the bike path and Duck Creek along the west side of Devils Glen Road. If you feel the property should remain zoned for single-family dwellings, like the surrounding area, please join us at 7 p.m., May 17 at Bettendorf City Hall.

Rick and Janene Murphy

Bettendorf

Mark and Kerry Krueger

Bettendorf

