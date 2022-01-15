 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Attention hogs
topical

Letter: Attention hogs

I want you to picture a relatively small group of Congress people. They share many commonalities.

Foremost? They all were elected in gerrymandered "safe" districts.

They're vain, in love with the sound of their own voices, exhibiting a moth-like addiction to the television cameras.

Re-election guaranteed, they're free to advocate for the most radical interpretation of their party's platform.

The press are eager to oblige these attention hogs, mainly because these politicians always provide a tasty, controversial sound-bite for the next news cycle.

They frequent the cable "news" debate circuit and are always available for comment on Sunday morning.

Unflattering photos of them are meme-fodder for their opponents, and their smiling faces are shared among the faithful as heroes.

They use their fame/notoriety as a fundraising tool when approaching wealthy donors/PACs (in reality, they need very little money to keep their "safe" seats).

But are those Congress people really advancing the "cause" they claim to champion?

Certainly their actions make it easy for opponents to portray them as caricatures and boogeymen for fund-raising and get-out-the-vote purposes.

More than that, it allows a small, vocal group's fringe views to be portrayed as the views of all who share their party affiliation.

Who are among this small group of prima-donnas?

A third of those reading will say: He's referring to: AOC, Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler ...

A different third say: Taylor-Greene, Stefanik, Gaetz, Boebert ...

The final third say: Who dat?

I believe, in this instance, a reasonable man could say, "Ain't nobody wrong."

Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

"Because less than 3% of you people read books. Because less than 15% of you read newspapers. Because the only truth you know is what you get …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and Yale College and Harvard Law School graduate: There are no constitutional rights…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Reality

Thank you to Barb Ickes for reporting on the vast divide that afflicts the Republican Party. Reading the story that appeared in these pages Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News