Letter: Attention hogs

I want you to picture a relatively small group of Congress people. They share many commonalities.
Foremost? They all were elected in gerrymandered "safe" districts.
They're vain, in love with the sound of their own voices, exhibiting a moth-like addiction to the television cameras.
Re-election guaranteed, they're free to advocate for the most radical interpretation of their party's platform.
The press are eager to oblige these attention hogs, mainly because these politicians always provide a tasty, controversial sound-bite for the next news cycle.
They frequent the cable "news" debate circuit and are always available for comment on Sunday morning.
Unflattering photos of them are meme-fodder for their opponents, and their smiling faces are shared among the faithful as heroes.
They use their fame/notoriety as a fundraising tool when approaching wealthy donors/PACs (in reality, they need very little money to keep their "safe" seats).
But are those Congress people really advancing the "cause" they claim to champion?
Certainly their actions make it easy for opponents to portray them as caricatures and boogeymen for fund-raising and get-out-the-vote purposes.
More than that, it allows a small, vocal group's fringe views to be portrayed as the views of all who share their party affiliation.
Who are among this small group of prima-donnas?
A third of those reading will say: He's referring to: AOC, Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler ...
A different third say: Taylor-Greene, Stefanik, Gaetz, Boebert ...
The final third say: Who dat?
I believe, in this instance, a reasonable man could say, "Ain't nobody wrong."
Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.
Moline