Finishing Margaret Atwood’s, "The Testaments," I questioned how a Canadian could imagine American women being doctors and judges one day and virtual slaves of totalitarian religious zealots the next. I found my answer in the Sept. 16 edition of the Quad-City Times, on page A11.
An article about the Catholic Church paying retribution for years of systematic sexual abuse coverup was right next to one on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The second article mentioned President Trump, whose predatory sexual behavior is well known, along with one of the two Supreme Court justices who were appointed in spite of credible allegations of predatory sexual behavior of their own.
Their accusers were ridiculed and ignored.
All that sounds like "boys will be boys." That often-repeated nugget leads boys to believe acting on their baser instincts is forgivable. Girls come to realize they can’t expect equal protection.
Some men have always tied their guilt to a woman and tossed both under the bus. Witness Adam tossing Eve. While Ms. Atwood’s tales are fictional, a world where consequence-free men retain power leaves me believing we are not that many miles from burqas and red capes.
Sue Griswold
Riverdale