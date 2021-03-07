Letter: Audacity

Several years ago the Republican-controlled Congress passed a $1.7 trillion bill that cut taxes for mainly the very wealthy and multi-national corporations because they wanted to reward them. It was their solemn commitment to reduce their tax burden.

Now in 2021, we have a $1.9 trillion bill that would help millions of people who are unemployed, have very little food, no health care, and rent payments that are due. Also, the bill would help small businesses, and local and state governments that have no money coming into their coffers. And also, it would help with funding for the coronavirus vaccines.

But wait, the Republicans claim that the government cannot just give money away to anybody who claims they are in dire straits. Some of them are not really hurting that bad, and we should not be wasting money on people who have no need for that economic stimulus.

For over 40 years the government has worked perpetually to accommodate the very wealthy by the tax code and every other possible means. Now, when the very distressed need any financial means they can get, the one party who helped their very wealthy friends has the audacity to tell the American people, "sorry, the bank is closed."

Dave Fuller

Davenport

