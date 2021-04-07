Letter: Autism acceptance

The Autism Society of the Quad Cities (ASQC) is celebrating Autism Acceptance the entire month of April. The celebration will culminate with a first ever Virtual Autism Acceptance Walk on April 24.

During the month there will be many ways to show your acceptance of autism by following the ASQC Facebook page and posting, using #celebratedifferences, #Active4AutismQC, #ASQC, and #AutismAcceptance on social media.

Then on April 24 we ask that people get active for autism and take a walk in any way that is meaningful to them.

The ability to register for the walk will be on the event page on ASQC’s Facebook page or through Eventbrite. Then on the day of the walk please take a picture or video and tag ASQC’s Facebook page to show your support for #AutismAcceptance. Giveaways and prizes will be available for those who register!

In the past, April has been known as Autism Awareness Month. However, today the autism community is calling on everyone to shift their language to Autism Acceptance in order to match the growing need for acceptance within the community. The shift in the use of terminology aims to foster acceptance to ignite change through improved support and opportunities.

In support of Autism Acceptance,