Letter: Autocrats are a threat to America

Based on American historical precedent, our American voters rose up against the GOP in the 2022 midterm election. It was expected to be a tidal wave sweeping congressman Kevin McCarthy and his party into House leadership with a majority of dozens of seats; he has a margin of two.

He put the wheels in motion to impeach President Biden and appoint investigative GOP Committees to upend the entire Federal Government. But in the Senate Democrats won 51 seats. McCarthy’s House Indictment would be laughed out of the Democratic Senate chamber. The general public actually understood President Biden’s warning about the autocracy the GOP has planned for the United States.

Unlike the GOP election collusion with the Russian Internal Research Agency (IRA) headquartered in Saint Petersburg, President Biden has no foreign operatives. Trump’s request of Ukraine’s Zelensky to get damaging information on Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic President Biden, led to Trump’s first impeachment.

House Speaker McCarthy intends to reverse 80 years of the Constitution’s Preamble “to provide for the General welfare”. FDR’s New Deal of welfare safety nets for the needy (who were in the 10s of millions) emboldened the American GOP Autocrats to dismantle the Welfare State root and branch. Social Security, established in 1935, plus Medicare and Medicaid, are all targeted for ultimate repeal. GOP autocrats are furious.

The House has 23 major Committees with scores of Subcommittees. All of them will be investigating actions of the Biden Administration, particularly (yes) Hunter Biden. Balance this with the two volumes of the Robert Mueller Commission Report cataloging page after page of both unethical and criminal activities of the Trump years.

Rank and file of non-GOP Americans may again sweep the Autocrats aside in favor of a Constitutional Nation. Particularly after Trump’s rant to tear up the Constitution itself.

Don Wagschal

Davenport