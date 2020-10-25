Letter: Avoid a dystopian future

Liberal commentators often describe Trump-enabling Republicans as "cowards", "sycophants" and "spineless". This is abject nonsense. It’s clear that GOP politicians have knowingly and willingly abandoned ethics and principle to achieve permanent minority rule. Why else would the Republican-controlled Senate have acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial despite overwhelming evidence of his guilt? Why else would they have allowed the parade of patriotic public servants who testified against Trump and his henchmen to be vilified, demoted and sacked?

Trump is following The Dictator’s Playbook (a PBS documentary series) as he transforms America from a pluralistic, democratic society into an authoritarian, white nationalist Christian theocracy. He’s corrupted the Justice Department to spring his friends and persecute his enemies. He’s filled the judicial branch with right-wing extremists who will twist the words and intent of the Constitution to curtail civil and voting rights while increasing the power and wealth of the billionaire class.