Letter: Avoid scam, seek license number

This spring a lady from Rock Island wrote a letter to the editor entitled "Not falling for it." It was about calls she was receiving from callers saying they were from Medicare. All they needed was a little more information. The lady wasn't fooled, and the callers would become frustrated and hang up.

Approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 every day, so there is a lot of opportunity for someone on the other line to get your information. In addition to the callers, there are TV commercials about how you can get $144 back on your Medicare Part B premium each month. By using NFL and TV personalities to get you to, "call now to see if your ZIP code qualifies you to receive $144 each month."

The advertisements say you will speak to a "Licensed Insurance Agent." To be sure, ask them for their National Producer Number (NPN). This is a requirement to sell insurance products.

Each year I send letters to my members offering to review their plan. I have provided Medicare options for over 15 years, including 5 Medicare Supplements, 6 Prescription Drug Plans and 6 Medicare Advantage Plans. I also tell them to prepare for all the phone calls and TV commercials during the Annual Election Period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7).

With 10,000 turning 65 every day the commercials and calls are ongoing. I encourage you to talk to an agent certified to offer Medicare plans. Professional insurance agents will make sure you have the correct plan because we are compensated equally by the companies to retain our Medicare members.

Dennis Young

Rock Island