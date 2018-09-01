Fred Hubbell stands for investing in business at the local level, ensuring high quality education, and implementing permanent, long-term solutions to protect water quality. It is not surprising that he selected eastern Iowa farmer, former teacher, and my state senator, Rita Hart, to run for lieutenant governor.
Hart established town hall meetings in each of the communities in her district to discuss how their economies might be strengthened. She recognizes the need to examine the challenges of each community separately in order to best build the state’s economy from the ground up.
Hart also was persistent in her work with others to establish a new program occupying the former Mt. St. Clare/Ashford University campus in Clinton. Teenagers from China will be studying alongside Clinton High students. Students will have access to state-of-the-art science classrooms on campus. Hart was instrumental in forming the vision for this innovative, educational program.
A water quality summit was also organized by Hart and held in her district. Recognizing that there are many facets to the water quality challenges, Hart brought in fellow farmers as well as hydrologists, flood control experts, scientists from our state universities, municipal employees, etc.
Clearly, Fred Hubbell and Rita Hart are serious about building Iowa’s economy from the ground up by focusing on businesses at the local level, strengthening Iowa’s educational system, and implementing long-term, permanent solutions to protect water quality. The ticket deserves your vote.
Sarah Hogan
Welton, Iowa