Letter: Back the blue by supporting Republicans

If safe communities are a priority for Iowans, then supporting Republicans this November is the only clear choice. While our Democrat colleagues demonize and call to defund the police, Iowa Republicans are doing the work by enforcing laws and keeping criminals off the streets.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Back the Blue Act making it easier for police to effectively do their jobs while signaling Iowa stands with our brave men and women in law enforcement. Speaking of standing with our police officers, Democrat candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear would rather sit. Governor Reynolds, during her Condition of the State Address, showed the state’s support for law enforcement with everyone in the room rising to their feet in agreement and applause. Well, that is everyone except for one person, Deidre DeJear. It doesn’t take much to wonder why radical organizations and groups who call to defund the police support DeJear.

Not only do they not back the blue, but Democrats pursue soft-on-crime policies that favor those who break the law. Current Attorney General Tom Miller is no different as he released a convicted child molester from their sentence early. His reasoning, the criminal had a sex change and upon release, went on to victimize children again.

This is unacceptable judgment and leadership by these Democrats, which is why I will be supporting Gov. Kim Reynolds for reelection and Brenna Bird to be our new attorney general.

Fred Grunder

Wilton, Iowa