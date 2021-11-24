Letter: Back to Mayberry

If you knew that 66% of all Iowans were registered for a single state program, and that 76% of those registrants actively participated, you would agree that it's very popular. Even better, it's fraud-free, having no cases of wrongful participation, and it's not a give-away, costing only $2.77 per participant.
That program is voting.
However, despite its importance, popularity, efficiency and integrity, State Senator Roby Smith has championed curtailing it severely. Smith and his ilk pretend they're protecting the system's integrity, but in reality they're limiting the opportunity to vote.
For example, early voting, the choice of 58% of all voters in 2020, is subjected to six new limits, and the last hour of election day was ended, as if all the imaginary cheating occurred in the first nine days of early voting and in that last hour.
Rather than promoting voting integrity, Smith surrenders to the insurrectionist rabble that sacked the Capitol.
It is Smith who has undermined the integrity of the system by rejecting the recommendations of the much-admired, non-partisan redistricting commission. Consequently, instead of the compact congressional district required by law, our new one stretches to Des Moines. Smith welcomed that gerrymandering because his proposed district was simultaneously redrawn to include fewer rivals and supposedly more friendly voters.
Meanwhile, Smith — our version of Barney Fife — undermined law and order by threatening a conscientious law enforcement officer for enforcing an out-standing order barring a scofflaw dog kennel owner from operating.
Send Smith back to Mayberry.
Thomas Walsh
LeClaire