Letter: Back to school

I recently participated in an online 3-day Zoom conference where most of the time was spent listening to the speakers. It was a very informative and interesting conference. However, sitting in front of a computer continuously for 7-8 hours was excruciating. It made me think of how horrible it must be for our students.
It’s time for them to be back to in-person school every day, not every other day or four days a week.
Wake up school administrators, teachers and boards of education. You are mistreating our children and causing them serious harm.
Get them back in school full-time now.
Bob Mays
Geneseo