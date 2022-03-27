Letter: Bad actors

The Republicans among us must be so proud of the performance of their standard bearers in the U.S. Senate for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing. The theatrical rendition of a group temper tantrum by the GOP senators was worthy of a Razzie Award. I have rarely seen so many white males vying for the worst actor in a political spectacle. Every performance was cringe-worthy, which would make it hard to choose the worst performance. It will be interesting to see which sound bites will be chosen for the upcoming political campaigns.

I believe both Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will be competing against each other to be the Republican presidential standard bearer among a host of other hopefuls. The Q-Anon wing of the Republican Party must be gleeful about how well the Republican performance played out. The conspiracy theorists in the GOP should be equally happy at how their men in Washington stoked the flames of craziness. I can only imagine that the white supremacist wing of the GOP could not be happier about the optics of white males bullying a lone black woman.

I wonder if our democracy will survive another Republican takeover of the government. We have not recovered from their last reign of terror. In the words of the late P.J. O’Rourke, "The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work, then they get elected and prove it."

Faith Endresen

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0