Letter: Bad bills

You may have heard the Democratic House has passed over 350 bills and the Republican Senate has ignored these bills. Let’s look at some of these bills. Who would be against equality? The Equality Act, H.R. 5, would make it legal for males to compete in female athletics, for males to use the bathroom of their choice, and force bakers to bake cakes for gay weddings even though it goes against their religion.

In Connecticut, where it is legal for males to compete in women’s athletics, males have taken 15 state medals in women’s sports.

How about House Resolution 908, which condemned criticizing China’s handling of the coronavirus and for referring to the virus as the China or Wuhan virus. Many viruses are named after the place of origin like MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome), Lyme disease (Lyme, Connecticut), and AsianH7N9 (Asian lineage avian influenza.)

These names were not thought to be racist.

Take a look at the other bills – the HEROES Act, etc. You will see these bills contain poison pills as well that would stop most of us from voting for them.

Cheri Bustos voted with Nancy Pelosi on these bills and they both voted to impeach President Trump.