Letter: Bad day on the bus

Yesterday, while trying to get on the city bus, there were two women sitting in front, blocking the way for me to sit down. Because of Covid, they are supposed to sit six feet behind the driver and spread out. Instead, they were across from one another and were blocking anyone getting on the bus. I had an empty shopping cart with me, and one of the two women went off on me, scolding, yelling and accusing me for 10 minutes, telling the driver to turn off the camera. The bus driver did nothing about it. She sat there and allowed this woman to be verbally abusive.

Years ago, when I was teaching school, if some child was making noise and getting out of line, I would make that child sit down and do their work. I did not care what the reason was, they were just supposed to be quiet. Even though I’m retired, I’m still a clergy-person, and everyone on the bus knows that. I find this behavior abusive and disrespectful.

Because things like this happen on the bus when I’m present, I expect that these things are allowed to happen every day. With the onset of Covid, and the type of people that ride the bus, I no longer find it safe riding the bus. Since the bus driver did not do her job and make that woman sit down and be quiet, this is the predictable outcome. Both women get to see themselves in print.

Rev. Cheryl Draeger

Moline

