Letter: Bad decision

I can’t for the life of me understand why this newspaper would give front page coverage to a Moline police officer who diminishes the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. Please help me understand this.

At a time in our country when there is such divisiveness, at a time in the state of Illinois when the governor has made it clear how serious this is, at a time when deaths are still rising and ill-informed people are creating civil disturbances to have the "freedom" to endanger the lives of others, why would a responsible newspaper give someone in a position of authority in the Quad Cities prominent coverage to claim that having this ravaging and potentially deadly virus is preferable to the common head cold?