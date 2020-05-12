Letter: Bad decision

I can’t for the life of me understand why this newspaper would give front page coverage to a Moline police officer who diminishes the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. Please help me understand this.
At a time in our country when there is such divisiveness, at a time in the state of Illinois when the governor has made it clear how serious this is, at a time when deaths are still rising and ill-informed people are creating civil disturbances to have the "freedom" to endanger the lives of others, why would a responsible newspaper give someone in a position of authority in the Quad Cities prominent coverage to claim that having this ravaging and potentially deadly virus is preferable to the common head cold?
Illuminate me.
Cathy Bolkcom
Davenport
