Letter: Bad decisions

Letters to the editor

Municipal math is wonky.

This piece has more questions than answers. Is it just me or does anyone else fail to understand the convoluted "math formulas" local cities are employing to access public monies?

Rock Island is the champion when it comes to incomprehensible use of public money. Recent news stories say Rock Island is set to spend millions for downtown "good times" retail dining and alcohol sites and make the Mississippi riverfront "more attractive" to stimulate business.

The city council’s collective memory has forgotten the debacle around the failed Walmart scheme. Why hasn’t that project been revisited and completed? Like a giant ugly scar, the once-functioning Blackhawk plaza on the west side is begging for use. This multi-acre plot, covered in crumbling asphalt, is depressing. A vibrant city has appeal from all directions; why is the west side of Rock Island still so unappealing and under-used after so many decades?

Davenport has caught the bug of wonky math formulas by investing $250,000 in rehabbing a long-vacant house, and offering it for sale at about half the investment. Why is Davenport "hoping" neighbors around it will want to improve their properties as well? Are there any lead pipes that could have been replaced as part of the renovation cost, which would benefit the entire neighborhood?

Elected officials have a responsibility to start and finish projects. Time, money and focus are needed. Public money is plentiful now, but it seems the "do it all or nothing" plan is in place. Stop throwing money at things.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

