Letter: Bad ideas

Letter: Bad ideas

{{featured_button_text}}

A professor Tytler of Edinburgh University said in the 18th century that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself money out of the public treasury. From that time on, the majority always votes for the candidate who promises the most benefit from the public treasury, with the result that democracy collapses over loose fiscal policy.

The American taxpayers should not pay off the balance of student loan. It is the responsibility of the person who owes that debt to pay it. Free college tuition is not sustainable or doable. These are both bad ideas.

Helen Terrill

Muscatine

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Work smart

On Jan. 30, the Economy section carried an article on negotiating your salary. I'd like to add some perspective. As a member of the Davenport-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News