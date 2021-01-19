Letter: Bad law

Scott Reeder’s (Jan. 14) column regarding police abuse in Illinois needs to be countered. He states that "Black and brown people have borne the brunt of police abuses for centuries.” And "Black people are treated far more harshly by law enforcement than their white counterparts." And so we have a new police reform law in Illinois that is over 700 pages long, passed at 3:50 a.m. in a lame-duck session over the objections of citizens and police personnel.

The Heritage Foundation in a June 12, 2020, piece states that the belief police are racist is just not true. They go on to state that "a police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer of any race." Heritage finishes by stating that police officers don’t have itchy trigger fingers when confronting African Americans and that white officers have lower "threat perception failures" than Black or Hispanic officers when it comes to confronting black suspects.

Heather McDonald of the Manhattan Institute in a June 2020 publication comes to the same conclusion.