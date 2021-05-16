Letter: Bad reporting

According to the first sentence of the Associated Press article written by Eric Tucker and Micheal Balsamo in your May 13 edition, the Republican Party is trying to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Could it be the Republicans were attempting to correct inaccuracies? Since there is a congressional hearing taking place, doesn’t that mean that all the information may not be accurate or is offered through a partisan lens. To say the Republicans are trying to rewrite history is stated as a fact, when in reality that is an opinion. But the AP offers opinion as fact on a regular basis. The first 12 words of that article would have been a great opening sentence for an editorial on the opinion page but aren’t the best for a news article.