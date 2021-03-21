Letter: Bailing out Illinois

I vehemently oppose using federal tax dollars to bail out Illinois state retirement pension liabilities. The first two bills did not bail out state pensions. The third most progressive ever "Covid" relief bill does just that and it is upsetting.

Illinois has underfunded and over-promised benefits for the past 25 years. Illinois has known its state retirement systems are woefully underfunded and state pensions are "deluxe platinum". This newspaper has reported on dozens of local state retirees receiving six-figure pensions. Think how many are at the trough in Chicago!

Illinois residents have significantly lower state income tax rates than Iowans. Iowa's state employee pensions are much better funded and are not "deluxe platinum".

A March 3, 2021, article on the Pensions and Investments web site, by Rob Kozlowski, begins with this: "Illinois' adjusted net pension liability will total $317 billion for the current year, according to Moody's Investors Service."

Well, happy days in Illinois — they are being bailed out in the name of Covid relief. Citizens of Iowa, where the state budget balances, will continue to pay higher state income taxes and see increased federal taxes that bail out Illinois. Taxpaying Iowans are getting the shaft.