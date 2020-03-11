Letter: Ban conversion therapy

When it comes to civil rights in Davenport, our city takes pride in its history of citizens challenging the status quo and demanding more. It is always satisfying to see grassroots work intersect with the efforts of legislators at any level of government.

In recent city council meetings and discussions, Mayor Mike Matson introduced his intention to explore a municipal ordinance to ban conversion therapy. Conversion therapy aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through a variety of pseudoscientific and discredited treatments. Such practices include attempts to pair emotionally traumatic or physically painful stimuli with a part of a person’s LGBTQ identity. Discredited by the APA, AMA, and a litany of other healthcare stakeholders, such abuse deepens the stigma and shame that far too many queer and questioning youth already experience.

There is no room for medically unjustified practices in our community. Last week, Virginia joined Illinois as one of 21 states to ban conversion therapy for minors. Such efforts at a state-wide ban in Iowa have stalled out in House committees and will not be revisited during the current legislative session.