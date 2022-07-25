Letter:Bank merger was smooth

I am writing this letter in response to your headline on Monday regarding First Midwest Bank becoming Old National Bank. I am a longtime customer with First Midwest and was very impressed with the conversation to Old National. A monthly deposit went smoothly (totally taken care of by the bank) and there were no issues with bill pay. I am sure there were some issues but the article was definitely one sided. I had received mail explaining what would be happening along with numerous reminders. I look forward to being a client of Old National.