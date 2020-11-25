Letter: Based on racism

In her Oct. 27 "Letters From an American" blog, historian Helen Cox Richardson wrote a short history of the American concept of the word "socialism". The American concept differs from the Marxist idea of a class struggle where the workers revolt and take over. Rather, as result of the Civil War, we came to have both the income tax and, for the first time, African Americans with the vote.

In the south, the Ku Klux Klan organized to prevent Black people from taking their rightful place in society. When President Grant took action against the Klan, reactionary whites saw that a Black vote, through the income tax, had pocketbook dimensions. They began saying that poor (Black) voters would now elect leaders who promised to deliver public services like schools and roads, paid for by taxes of the predominantly white property owners and businessmen. Thus, they said it was a re-distribution of wealth, or socialism.

In 1871, when workers in Paris created a commune, this was also referred to as "communism." The American fear of socialism, like so much in this country, is based on racism.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0