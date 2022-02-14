Letter: Bashing teachers

The radical right’s new Bash Teachers Bill is making headlines. Calling it a "Parent Bill of Rights" does not make it so. The radical right has been pursuing several initiatives in the name of school choice and parent rights:
• Cameras in the classrooms to monitor teachers.
• Teachers being punished for teaching.
• Books being banned from school libraries.
• Private schools receiving Iowa public school funds.
Iowa voters need to understand what the radical right is doing behind closed doors. Not only will these initiatives defund our public schools, they will drive out more qualified teachers. Meantime, while the media and voters are watching this battle, the radical right is quietly defunding Medicaid and food stamps for the children and families that need them, giving wealthy corporations huge tax cuts, blocking all efforts at climate rescue, and making changes to election laws that may succeed in keeping them in office.
People are also reading…
Don’t think we’re not at a tipping point. The freedoms you have today could disappear overnight. We need all hands on deck. Only together will we successfully expose the lies.
Matt Trimble
Davenport
(Matt Trimble is chair of the Scott County Democratic Party)