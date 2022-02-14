Letter: Bashing teachers

The radical right’s new Bash Teachers Bill is making headlines. Calling it a "Parent Bill of Rights" does not make it so. The radical right has been pursuing several initiatives in the name of school choice and parent rights:

Iowa voters need to understand what the radical right is doing behind closed doors. Not only will these initiatives defund our public schools, they will drive out more qualified teachers. Meantime, while the media and voters are watching this battle, the radical right is quietly defunding Medicaid and food stamps for the children and families that need them, giving wealthy corporations huge tax cuts, blocking all efforts at climate rescue, and making changes to election laws that may succeed in keeping them in office.