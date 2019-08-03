The Davenport School Board voted to sell Lincoln School for $30,000 when $290,000 was offered. Basic math (addition and subtraction) should have been sufficient for this decision.
Thank you to Bruce Potts and Julie DeSalvo for voting against the sale. As a taxpayer, former student and teacher of the Davenport Community School District, I respectfully ask all who voted for this sale, or abstained, to resign. I have a vote of no confidence in your leadership. There are too many important decisions to be made with the budget deficit and new superintendent. Personal agendas or interests have no place in board decisions.
Stacey Houk
Blue Grass