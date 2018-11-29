No Shave November is almost a distant memory; however, we invite you to celebrate with us the conclusion of our fundraiser.
In the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities, we are fortunate to have dedicated law enforcement personnel who not only give their time on the job to go the extra mile, but also are passionate about giving back to our community outside of work. This year, the Iowa and Illinois law enforcement communities joined forces to fund raise and provide support to Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities.
Twelve area law enforcement agencies banded together to create "The Battle of the Beards," a competition that pits Iowa against Illinois to see which side of the river can grow the best beard.
On Nov. 29, we will meet at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport at 11 a.m., to host an end of month competition for beards and present checks for both of our designated charities. To date, we have raised $20,975.23 for No Shave November. The funds will be divided evenly between Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities.
Five area media personalities will judge and present the Group O Bearded trophies for "Sexiest Beard," "Most Colorful Beard," "Old Fart Beard" and "Worst Beard."
Our judges will also pick "Best QC Cop Beard" and "Best Bearded Police Department." We will have 80 plus officers competing for these awards. We will also have six barbers on hand from Rayz Barbershop to put these officers back in regulation.
We would like to thank the community for their support.
Detective Jon Leach
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities
Moline Police Department