Letter: Be a friend

The East Moline Public Library is spending the week of Oct. 17-23, 2021, celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the annual National Friends of the Libraries Week.
The library has always played an important role in my life and my family’s life. I truly enjoy being able to give back and being an active member of this group is fun! I think more patrons would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported by the Friends.
Stop by the library and become a "Friend" today.
Marcia Lintz
President of Friends of EMPL