Letter: Be a good neighbor

I salute the Bettendorf City Council for its recent action to at least start curtailing the sale of fireworks. In 2017, the Iowa Legislature made the tone deaf (pun intended), decision to legalize fireworks. Since that poor legislation was passed, our summers in the Quad-Cities have not known peace.

Of course, the 4th of July, New Years Eve, and a few other times of year, we can expect fireworks as tradition would inform us. The big difference would be licensed pyrotechnics pros. Disturbing the peace is a violation of not only the law, but your right to not have to listen to small-grade explosions from June to September.

It is against the ordinances to discharge fireworks in Illinois cities.

This is an example of the Iowa Legislature not caring enough about the people that pay for them to regulate industry. Noise pollution is still pollution and interferes with quality of life. Summer is a beautiful season in the upper Midwest. Warmer temperatures and prairies bloom; there are barbecues and pool parties. These happy get-togethers can be ruined by nonstop explosions that aren’t even that close to where you live.